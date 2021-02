Stephen Persaud is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Forgery of Agreement of Lease on October 5, 2020.

The man’s last known address is listed as Lot 49 Vive la Force, West Bank Demerara.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of STEPHEN PERSAUD is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 268-2343, 267-2804, 267-2399,225 – 81496,601-4632, 226-9122, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.