Vivaanta aims to revolutionise automotive care with new ‘auto spa’

Vivaanta has become a well-known brand in Guyana for its authentic ayurvedic wellness and spa experience.

Now, they are venturing into the automotive industry with the launch of the ‘Vivaanta Auto Spa’, offering advanced touchless car wash and detailing services.

The Vivaanta Spa was established in Guyana in 2019 by the Mehra family, originally from India, but who had been living and investing in Trinidad for over a decade.

After residing in Guyana for some five years, the father-son duo, Nitin Mehra and Karan Mehra said they recognised the need for an automotive care service that aligns with the country’s growing economy.

“We chose this venture because of the country’s growing demand for modern, efficient services and the increasing awareness of sustainability. Guyana is a dynamic market with vast potential for innovation, and we’re excited to contribute to its economic growth while offering something new to our local consumers,” Karan explained.

“After successfully contributing to our clients and the local community in the spa industry, we recognised the need for a service that’s both high-quality and environmentally responsible in the automotive sector. This led to the creation of Vivaanta Auto Spa as a way to bring that same level of care and innovation to vehicles,” he added.

This auto spa facility, located at the corner of Duncan and Sheriff Streets, Georgetown, will have its grand opening ceremony on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 17:00h.

According to the company, its touchless car wash system not only protects vehicles but also minimises environmental impact by reducing the need for harsh chemicals.

“Customers can expect a quick and hassle-free experience, whether they require a simple wash or comprehensive detailing services, including waxing, steaming, interior cleaning, and engine cleaning,” the company explained.

Equipped with state-of-the-art automated systems, Vivaanta Auto Spa guarantees a thorough clean without compromising the integrity of the vehicle’s architecture.

These systems employ high-pressure water jets, gentle cleaning solutions, and advanced drying technology to deliver an unmatched level of care and precision.

For now, the auto spa has created employment for about twelve persons, including Guyanese and foreigners alike and as the business grows, more opportunities will become available.

While not sharing specifics on the price structure, the company assured that “our pricing is competitive, and we offer a variety of packages to suit different needs.”

Meanwhile, according to Vivaanta, it looks forward becoming a trusted name in the automotive care industry in Guyana, just as it has done in the wellness sector.

“We’re excited to be part of Guyana’s growing economy and to introduce a fresh, sustainable, and high-tech service to the automotive sector,” said Nitin Mehra.

