Visa restrictions sends clear message of consequences of subverting democracy – US

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Wednesday, said the visa restrictions imposed on Guyana Government officials and others involved in electoral fraud, sends a clear message of the consequences of subverting democracy and the rule of law.

Secretary Pompeo, moments ago tweeted: “The United States will not stand by and do nothing as the will of the Guyanese people is violated. Today’s new visa restriction sends a clear message of the consequences of subverting democracy and the rule of law, which poses a danger to US and our hemispheric partners”.

The US on Wednesday slapped visa sanctions on persons who are undermining democracy in Guyana.

The announcement was made during a press conference this morning.

“Today I am announcing visa restrictions on individuals responsible for or complicit in the undermining of democracy in Guyana. The immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to restrictions,” Pompeo said.

“The Granger Government must respect the results of democratic elections and step aside,” Pompeo asserted.

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won the elections with 233,336 votes, according to the results of the national recount exercise.

But the David Granger-led A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Coalition is refusing to concede defeat despite mounting international pressure.

In fact, the coalition administration has been given multiple warnings that their failure to respect the will of the people will be met with consequences.

Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, has been refusing to prepare his final elections report based on the recount results. He has been given four opportunities to do so, but has refused on each occasion.

Lowenfield’s latest report he submitted included the fraudulent declarations from the Returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo who had heavily inflated the votes in favour of the APNU/AFC.