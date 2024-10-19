Villages in Mahaicony to benefit from small in-line water treatment plant soon

As part of the Guyana Water Inc’s (GWI) Coastal Water Treatment Infrastructure Programme (CWTIP) to increase the treated water coverage to 90% by 2025, several villages in Mahaicony will soon benefit from a small in-line water treatment plant.

This programme seeks to construct seven new large water treatment plants and 15 small plants as well as upgrade 12 existing plants and install 200 KM of transmission mains to improve water quality, continuity of service and level of service and level of service in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Recently, GWI CEO, Mr. Shaik Baksh inspected works at the Farm Pump Station in Mahaicony. This pump station has been upgraded to include a small in-line water treatment plant that is expected to be commissioned soon. Once commissioned, the upgraded facility will be able to remove the iron content from the water supplied to residents in the area. This will ensure continued access to potable water and enhance the service delivery with the ground water being treated at the facility and making its way to residents without the iron content.

GWI CEO stated that the commitment by the company to residents to ensure that no community/ village will be left out from access to potable water stands and is expanding significantly with work happening across the country. Small treatment plants will be installed in Agricola, La Bonne Intention (LBI) and Lusignan in Region 4; Perseverance, Calcutta, Weldaad, Strath Campbell and Ithica in Region 5 and Edinburg, Chesney, Mibicuri, Johanna, No. 69 Village and Crabwook Creek in Region 6.

GWI remains committed to ensuring that residents across Guyana benefit from clean, safe and potable water.

