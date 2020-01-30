Vigilance Magistrate’s Court now equipped with video recording system

In an effort to improve the delivery of justice all across the country, the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court has become the first on the East Coast Corridor to benefit from a video recording system.

The video recording system was donated by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

In brief remarks during the simple handing over ceremony, Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards underscored the importance of the video recording system, explaining that technology is changing the way justice is delivered.

“This Skype system will help us to take evidence where witnesses are abroad or in the hospital or even the police might be in another location like the interior,” she pointed out.

Recognising Guyana’s huge and unique landscape, the Chancellor explained that it is often difficult for persons living in far-flung areas to get to the respective courts to give evidence.

This would sometimes result in the case being dismissed or adjourned, ultimately resulting in the delay of justice.

Already, the sexual offences courts in all three counties of Guyana are equipped with this technology.

Additionally, the children’s court in Georgetown and the newly commissioned Diamond Magistrate’s Court have recording systems.

Chief Justice Roxane George explained that these devices are particularly helpful in sensitive cases such as trafficking in persons matters.

The goal is the have this technology introduced at as many courts as possible across the country.