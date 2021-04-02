Victoria man stabbed to death by persons he allegedly attempted to rob

Nico Layne, a 29-year-old labourer of Victoria, East Coast Demerara was on March 28 stabbed to death by a group of persons he allegedly attempted to rob.

The incident occurred at Leopold Street, Georgetown at around 4:00hrs.

Reports are that Layne was on High Street where a game of cards was being played by a group of men and after some time he realised that his bicycle was missing.

This caused him to go in search of the bicycle and at about 04:30hrs, he was seen running on High Street heading south, then east on Leopold Street.

He was being chased by three suspects – two males and a female – who were armed with a knife and a cutlass.

The labourer eventually fell and the suspects began to stab him about the body.

The perpetrators then escaped, after which Layne was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body was examined and what appeared to be a wound was seen under his right armpit, his upper left side chest, and three on his right forearm.

The three suspects were arrested. One was seen with a wound to his forehead and on his left side face. He is presently receiving medical attention at GPHC under guard.

He claims that the labourer tried to rob his reputed wife at the Stabroek Market area and he intervened, causing the now dead man to wound him with a knife.

Investigations are ongoing.