Victims in Moblissa fatal accident die from multiple injuries – PM

A post-mortem performed on the bodies of the two persons killed in the Moblissa, Linden-Soesdyke Highway smash-up on Saturday last has revealed that they both died from multiple injuries.

Former seamstress Tessa Telford Ibrahim, 60, was killed, along with her son Marlon McFarlane, 30, a former employee of Guyana Goldfields and a former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The accident occurred after Ibrahim’s niece, Maisha Ibrahim, 23, lost control of the car when it dropped into a hole.

After dropping into the pothole, the vehicle, in which Maisha’s young nieces were also travelling, veered into a ditch and came to a halt but not before hitting a tree.

Following the incident, public-spirited persons rushed the family members to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where the seamstress and her son were pronounced dead on arrival.

Maisha was released from hospital on Wednesday, while her two nieces, Patricia McFarlane, nine, and Roshana McFarlane, seven, remained hospitalised.

Patricia, who was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, remains a patient there reportedly on life support while Roshana who suffered a broken leg remains in stable condition at the LHC.

‘E’ Division (Linden-Kwakwani) Commander Anthony Vanderhyden on Thursday said Police were continuing the investigation into the accident and would send the case file for advice on the way forward.

The Commander has since cautioned members of the public to exercise caution, especially when driving along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.