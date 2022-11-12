Vice President in UAE engaging senior government officials, investors

Guyana’s Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he is engaging senior Government Officials and investors.

General matters of cooperation and investments were discussed during his meeting

with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.

Dr. Jagdeo also met with H.E. Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for

International Cooperation where a number of issues were discussed including

strengthening the role and interest of the South in the Global Multilateral System

and Climate Change negotiations.

A bilateral Agreement on Cyber Security was formalized between Guyana and the UAE.

Other high-level meetings were held with Dubai Ports (DP) World and Abu Dhabi

National Oil Company (ADNOC) on areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Vice President Jagdeo is accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Minister Deodat Indar, and National ICT Advisor Daryl Akeung.

Further engagements will be held in UAE over the next few days.