‘Vibes’ killed in mining pit accident

A 21-year-old miner known as ‘Vibes’ was on Monday afternoon killed during a mining pit accident at Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are that the victim and four other workers were in the mining pit when the dam that held slush from the tail-end broke and the slush began to run down.

An alarm was raised by the victim’s co-worker and friend, resulting in the victim ‘pinching’ the hose and running to escape.

However, the slush caught and covered him.

The co-workers soon after dug him out and brought him to higher ground as he laid motionless.

The victim was then placed on an ATV and transported to Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A wound was observed to his right hand. The body was then placed in the hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Investigation in progress.