Veteran Diplomat Dr Odeen Ishmael CCH dies aged 71

Veteran Guyanese diplomat Dr Odeen Ishmael CCH who retired from active service in June of 2014, died on Saturday at the age of 71.

According to a family member Dr Ishmael died at his home in Florida at 15:00h.

Dr Ishmael who was awarded the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) for his outstanding work in diplomacy, served as Guyana’s ambassador to Kuwait, Venezuela and the United States.

He was also the non-resident ambassador to Qatar.

He had two children, Safraz Waseem Ishmael and Nadeeza Ishmael with his wife Evangeline.