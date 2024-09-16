Versailles fatal accident: Family suspects dead mechanic was murdered

The family of 27-year-old Regan David Martin of First Avenue Parfaite Harmonie, WBD who was killed by a speeding car along the Versailles Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD) believes that the young father might have been murdered and called on a thorough investigation.

It was reported that at about 2:30h, Martin was riding a motorcycle bearing registration number CL 4994 along the Versailles Public Road in the vicinity of the Health Centre when he was struck down by a speeding motor car PTT 2444 which was at the time being driven by a Venezuelan national.

Police stated that the motor car driver lost control and collided with Martin. As a result of the impact, Martin was flung off his motorcycle and landed on the parapet thus resulting in him sustaining injuries. On the other hand, the car ended up in a nearby trench, after which the driver fled the scene.

Inews understands that he later turned himself in accompanied by a lawyer. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, the dead man’s family believes that he was murdered and made it look as if he was killed in a vehicular accident. Ron Martin, his eldest brother told Inew that on Saturday evening, his brother realised that someone had stolen a motorcycle from Joe’s Bike Yard where he works.

“After he realise that the bike was missing, he went to search for it…he searched for some time and didn’t find it… so another relative dropped him home at Dairy…” the aggrieved brother stated.

The brother further explained that at about 2:00h, Regan received a telephone call from an anonymous person who informed him that he knew where the stolen bike was being kept.

“After my brother received the call, he jumped on his bike and left home for the location but instead, he was struck down and killed… this is no coincidence…I am not saying that my brother was a saint, he had enemies because of the work he did and he was threatened several times before, after he exchanged parts from one bike to another…”

The brother is confident that his brother was set up. “After the accident happened, an ambulance from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) arrived at the scene and the EMT personnels pronounced him dead and left… soon after another ambulance from the hospital arrived, collected my brother’s body and took it to the mortuary…”

He added that based on CCTV footage, my brother attempted to avoid the collision but because of the speed at which the car was travelling, he was struck down. “We were told the driver fled the scene… we later learned that the driver of the car is a Venezuelan national who has been residing in Guyana for the past three years… he turned himself in at the Police Station with his lawyer…”

Meanwhile, based on the series of events involving the now-dead man, his family is calling on the police to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the alleged masterminds to justice.

