Vergenoegen man critical after chopping

Trevor Scott of Lot 69 Vergenoegen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is now battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was chopped during an argument over alcohol on Saturday evening.

Based on reports received, the 45-year-old Scott and the suspect were imbibing at a shop at Vergenoegen when an argument broke out over money spent for alcohol.

As the argument escalated, Scott reportedly left the shop and went in the direction of his home, but as he approached his house, the suspect reportedly attacked him from behind with a cutlass, and dealt him several chops to his back.

Eyewitnesses told Inews that Scott immediately felt to the ground, and the suspect discarded the cutlass and ran away from the scene.

Scott was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, from where he was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention. His condition is listed as critical but stable.

The suspect, another resident of Vergenoegen, is presently being sought by the Police as investigation into this incident continues.

