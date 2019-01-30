Verdict soon for 2013 robbery/murder of Meten-Meer-Zorg businessman

Family members of both the deceased and the 7 accused of killing Metez-Meer-Zorg businessman Zulfikar Namdar will be on the edge of their seats as a 12-member jury is set to soon hand down its verdict in the murder trial.

Allan Dorsett called “Baird”; Delwayne Croft; Esan Lawrence, called “Muscle”; Jermaine Williams, called “Yankee”; Andrew Chandler, called “Sonic”; Samuel Bacchus, called “Kirk”; and Cassandra Singh-Dorsett have all denied murdering Namdar who met his demise in September 2013 when masked gunmen stormed his parents premises asking for cash and the boss man.

After the two prosecution star witnesses identified the seven accused as being part of the robbery that led to the death of Namdar, the jury will soon determine innocence or guilt.

This comes after defence counsels Nigel Hughes, Adrian Thompson and George Thomas presented their cases on Wednesday morning before the 12 members that have been hearing the matter for nearly three weeks.

The lawyers sought to highlight inconsistencies in the testimonies of witnesses Chris Jagdeo and self-confessed drug dealer Nick Skeete.

Skeete said the attack was planned in his backyard when the male defendants were smoking cannabis while Jagdeo claims he watched the Dorsett’s baby and was there when the alleged robbers returned from the crime scene.

During trial the jury heard from police that Mrs Dorsett allegedly gave the men head ties to cover their faces before the crime was committed.

20-year-old, Namdar called Vickey, a father of two was shot and killed at around 20:45h on September 10, 2013 when the group invaded and robbed his father’s place of business.

The gunmen further beat and robbed other family members of Namdar including his mother of $1.3M worth of jewelry and $320,000 in cash.

They then quickly made good their escape.

However, quick action by Police and a tip off led to the suspects all being swiftly apprehended.