Venezuela’s Foreign Minister says to pursue early release of Guyanese crew members

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd yesterday met virtually with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza, Minister of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to discuss modalities for the release of the Lady Nayera and the Sea Wolf and the crew members, detained since Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Port Guiria in Venezuela.

The discussion was cordial. The Foreign Ministers exchanged views within the context of the detention of the vessels and crew.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister assured that the crew members were being treated with utmost respect for their human rights. At the request of Foreign Minister Todd, Minister Arreaza undertook to pursue their early release.

Both Foreign Ministers agreed to the importance of mutual respect in relations between the two countries. [Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Release]