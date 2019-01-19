Venezuelans among 5 in custody following the discovery of grenades, weapons, drugs

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in ‘F’ Division (Interior Locations) have arrested five persons following the discovery of grenades, several weapons, and a quantity of narcotics in separate interceptions.

These exercises were carried out by ranks conducting patrols in the Blackwater Creek, Cuyuni River, Essequibo on Wednesday and Thursday. Among the five persons arrested were three Venezuelans and two Guyanese.

The first exercise was on Wednesday, when the ranks intercepted a boat about 13:30h and conducted a search of its occupants.

During the search, ranks unearthed a live 12-gauge cartridge and 271 grams of cannabis in the possession of the 26-year-old Guyanese Captain of Eteringbang Landing.

Meanwhile, about 15:30h on Thursday, the ranks intercepted another boat at Mode Hole, Cuyuni River, and two of the 17 occupants were found in possession of a live grenade each.

Later in the day, a third vessel was intercepted around 17:30h and during a search, one of the two occupants who resides at Enterprise on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) were found in possession of an unlicenced pistol with 11 live matching rounds.

Then, later on Thursday, about 23:30h, the ranks searched a boat at Eteringbang Landing, and found in possession of the 27-year-old Venezuelan Captain, five live rounds of ammunition.

On the other hand, Police ranks in E Division (Linden-Kwakwani), acting on information received, went to a location at Wismar, Linden, and found two and a half acres of cannabis with about 1100 plants measuring six inches to a foot in height, along with a nursery containing about 500 seedlings and a makeshift camp.

The plants and camp were photographed and destroyed by fire, the Police said.