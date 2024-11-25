Venezuelan woman slapped with 3 Trafficking In Person charges

Andreina Jimenez, a 27-year-old Venezuelan female of Lot 91 Robb Street, Georgetown, was arrested and subsequently charged today with three counts of Trafficking in Persons, contrary to Section 4 (1)(a) of the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, No. 7 of 2023. She was also slapped with one count of Unlawful Withholding of Identification Documents.

The defendant appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Five before acting Chief Magistrate, Faith McGusty.

She pleaded not guilty to the four charges and was placed on a total of $1 million bail – $300,000 for each of the three Trafficking in Persons charges and another $100,000 for the charge of Withholding Identification Documents.

The next court date for reports and statements was set for December 16, 2024.

According to the police, these charges against the defendant were in relation to alleged Trafficking in Persons committed against four females between May 1, 2024 and August 2024.

--- ---