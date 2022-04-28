Venezuelan woman found dead in shallow grave in Region Seven

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 49-year-old Venezuelan woman who was on April 26 found dead in a shallow grave at Cores Backdam in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Deissy Antury Perdomo, a clothes vendor of Eterenbang Landing, Cuyuni River, was found with multiple chop wounds about her body in a 4ft-wide-hole that was partly covered with mud and dry leaves.

Perdomo, who was also a pork-knocker, worked along with two Venezuelan men and her reputed husband, Vladimir Marquez.

On April 22, the reputed husband left the camp and went to Venezuela. Upon his return to Guyana on April 26, he was unable to contact his wife. He became alarmed and a search party began to explore the area where they stumbled upon the woman’s body.

Police investigations so far revealed that on April 23, the now dead woman along with the two Venezuelan coworkers were seen leaving the backdam heading to Eterengbang Landing where they were seen shopping together and imbibing in alcohol.

On the same date, Perdomo and the two men were again observed heading in the backdam towards the direction of their camp. That was the last time the woman was seen alive.

Police made checks for the two Venezuelans but based on information received, they have left Guyana for Venezuela.

The reputed husband is in custody assisting with the investigation.