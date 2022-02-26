Venezuelan teen found floating in Demerara River

The partially decomposed body of a 19-year-old male was discovered floating in the Demerara River.

Dead is Eliadis Martinez, a Venezuelan National who resides at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

According to the Police in Regional Division #4 B (EBD), the discovery was made sometime around 16:00h on Thursday in the Demerara River within the vicinity of Brickery/Garden of Eden, EBD.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that Martinez left home at about 23:00h on Tuesday to go to a birthday celebration not far from where he resides within the village. While there, he consumed alcohol and eventually left around 02:35h on Wednesday in a drunken state.

The teenager did not reach home nor was he seen since. Several of his relatives and friends made checks for him but he was not found until his body was fished out of the Demerara River. He was positively identified by his father.

“The body was examined for marks of violence but none was seen, however his lips appeared to have been eaten by fishes or sea creatures,” the police said.

The body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary awaiting a for post mortem examination.