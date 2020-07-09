Venezuelan teen feared drowned after falling into Cuyuni River

A 19-year-old Venezuelan national is feared drowned after he fell into the Cuyuni River.

The incident occurred at around 12:00hrs on Monday.

The youth has only been identified as Bryan.

On the day in question, the teen was traveling in a boat, along with five others.

The boat is of metal and measuring about 50ft in length and 5ft in width; it is powered by two 75 HP Yamaha outboard engine.

The boat was loaded with 45 drums of gasoline; the teen was sitting on a bucket on one of the drums.

While traveling, the bucket slipped and the teen fell overboard.

The captain stopped the vessel and someone jumped overboard in a bid to rescue the young man but the attempts were futile.