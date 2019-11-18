Venezuelan stabbed to death at Grove

A 22-year-old Venezuelan national living in Guyana was this morning stabbed to death at the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Woillian Fores who resided at Post Office Street, Grove, EBD.

Reports are that at around 01:05hrs, he was sitting on the western side of the Public Road when he was approached by two suspects on bicycles.

Police said one of the suspects brandished a knife demanding that the victim hand over his property during which a scuffle ensued between them and the victim was stabbed twice.

He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, which is a few minutes away, and was pronounced dead on arrival .