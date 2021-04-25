Venezuelan soldier shot during row with 2 Venezuelan nationals in Guyana

A Venezuelan soldier is now in stable condition at the Mabaruma Hospital after he was shot this afternoon by two of his countrymen during an argument within Guyana’s border.

See below for a full statement from the Guyana Police Force on the incident:

The Guyana Police Force is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a Venezuelan soldier allegedly by two Venezuelan Nationals which occurred on the 24th April, 2021 at about 14:00hrs, at Imbotero within the vicinity of the Guyana/Venezuela border.

Preliminary information received states that the two suspects and the victim had a previous misunderstanding which resulted in an altercation on today’s date, during which the suspects known as “Freddy” and “Kendell” shot the victim twice about his body.

Thereafter, the suspects fled the scene and escaped over the border into Venezuela, after being pursued by ranks from the GPF.

The victim was subsequently escorted by the police to the Mabaruma Hospital where he is currently being treated and his condition is regarded as stable. Investigations are currently ongoing.