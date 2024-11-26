Venezuelan nationals remanded for stabbing policeman at Stabroek Market

Four Venezuelan nationals were today remanded to prison after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, jointly charged with attempted murder.

The accused—Victoria La Cruz, 21, a domestic worker; Gabriel Campose, 19, a labourer; Lilbeth Valasquez, 37; and Jesus Herrea, 26, also a labourer—were denied bail and ordered to remain in custody until December 30th.

The charges stem from an incident late Wednesday night when a Police Constable from the Brickdam Station, attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, was attacked and stabbed while on foot patrol in the Stabroek Market area.

The attack occurred at about 23:45h on Cornhill Street, Georgetown. The constable, who was in plain clothes, had approached a Spanish-speaking woman involved in an argument, who was armed with a broken bottle. While attempting to de-escalate the situation, the four suspects reportedly approached the cop from behind.

One of them, armed with a knife, stabbed the officer multiple times, causing severe injuries.

In an effort to defend himself, the constable discharged four warning shots from his service revolver, prompting the assailants to flee. He was subsequently escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital by an Impact Patrol Unit, where he is receiving treatment for multiple stab wounds. His condition is reported to be stable.

The suspects, along with the two women involved in the initial altercation, were later apprehended and taken into custody. Two of the suspects sustained minor injuries and are receiving medical attention under police guard at the hospital.

Police have since processed the crime scene and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area as the investigation continues.

