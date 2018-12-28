Venezuelan nationals charged for entering Guyana illegally

Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on Friday fined and ordered that two Venezuelan nationals be deported while she remanded another to prison, when they appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for illegally entering Guyana.

The defendants, 27-year-old Faito Jose Perez Reyez, Alexis Jose Compero Medina, 38, and 25-year-old Aldondro Roja Belia all of Venezuela, were charged separately for entering Guyana by sea on December 22, 2018 where they did not present themselves to an immigration officer.

Reyez and Medina admitted to the charge while Belia pleaded not guilty.

The unrepresented men, by means of a Spanish translator informed the court that they presented themselves to an immigration officer, where they signed their names but have no legal document to prove their claims.

However, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the men were arrested in relation to a robbery at sea, while he further stated that checks on immigration records revealed that they entered the country illegally.

The Chief Magistrate, without hesitation fined Reyez and Medina $15,000 each after which they would be deported.

Meanwhile, Belia was remanded to prison until December 31, 2018.