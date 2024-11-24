Venezuelan nationals arrested for attacking, stabbing cop at Stabroek Market

A Police Constable stationed at Brickdam Station and attached to the Criminal Investigation Department was attacked, stabbed and injured at about 23:45h on Saturday at Cornhill Street, Georgetown by four males who appeared to be Venezuelan nationals.

According to the Police Constable, on the date and time mentioned above, he was performing foot patrol duty along the Stabroek market area in plain clothes. He was at the time armed with a .38 revolver and 6 rounds of ammunition.

While on Cornhill Street, he observed a Spanish-speaking female armed with a broken bottle involved in an argument with another female. As a result, he approached the Spanish-speaking female who was armed with a broken bottle, identified himself as a Police officer in plain clothes and asked her to drop the broken bottle. While doing so, the four suspects – one of whom was armed with a knife, approached the cop from behind and dealt him several stabs about his body, causing him to receive injuries.

The victim then drew his service firearm, discharged four rounds in the air and the suspects ran away. An alarm was raised and the victim was escorted by an Impact Patrol to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is presently receiving medical attention. He sustained several stab wounds on his body. His condition is stable.

The four suspects along with the two women who were involved in the argument were subsequently arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station where they were placed in custody.

Two of the suspects were escorted to the GPHC where they are currently being treated for minor injuries under police guard. The scene was processed and photographed by crime scene technicians. The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras which were seen but are yet to be viewed.

Several persons in the area were also questioned, as investigations continue.

