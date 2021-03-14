Venezuelan National killed in road accident

Eighteen-year-old Nazaretlt Palacio was earlier today killed after he was stuck down by a motorcar along the Prospect Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Based on information received, the motor bearing registration number PTT 3955, driven by a 21-year-old of Diamond resident was proceeding along the Prospect Public Road when it is alleged that the now dead teen reportedly ran across the road and into the path of the car.

The accident reportedly occurred in the vicinity of Bikers’ Sports Bar.

However, as a result of the collision, the teen was flung into the air before landing on the right-side front windscreen and then onto the roadway.

The teen sustained injuries and was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar but there were no traces of alcohol in his system. He was taken into police custody as investigations continue.