Venezuelan National arrested after crashing stolen motor vehicle at Soesdyke

A Venezuelan national who reportedly stole a motorcar from a Pearl, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident on Monday evening was arrested shortly after crashing the vehicle at Soesdyke.

Based on reports, at about 19:00h on Monday evening, the owner of the black Honda Vezel parked her motor vehicle with the engine running in front of her property at Pearl Public Road, EBD and went into the house to collect cash.

Whilst inside the house, she observed an identifiable male getting behind the steering wheel and driving off in her vehicle. However, at about 19:45h, she received a telephone call from a friend who informed her that her car was involved in an accident at Soesdyke.

She proceeded to the area and discovered her vehicle, with the perpetrator who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol sitting in the driver’s seat.

He was arrested as police continued their investigations.

