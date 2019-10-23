Venezuelan man who allegedly threatened to kill woman during robbery remanded

A Venezuelan man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman during a robbery, was on Wednesday, remanded to prison, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Twenty-nine-year-old, Wilfredo Jose Castelo appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge.

The charge stated that on October 19, 2019 at Thomas Hill, Mabaruma, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini), Castelo while being armed with a knife, robbed Sharron Cartier.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield told the court that on October 19, the victim was walking home when she was pounced upon by the defendant who was armed with a knife.

The man then placed the knife to the woman’s throat, threw her to the ground and threatened to kill her. Castelo then relieved the woman of her bag which contained money and made his good escape.

Hence, the matter was reported and the defendant was arrested. However, during the identification parade the defendant was positively identified by the victim.

The Prosecutor contended that the defendant has no ties to Guyana and will not return for his trial if granted bail.

Castelo was remanded to prison and his next court appearance is slated for November 18 at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Courts.