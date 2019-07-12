Venezuelan man nabbed with illegal ammo tells court he makes jewellery with them

A Venezuelan national, who was caught with illegal ammunition, appeared before court on Thursday, where he was fined $50,000.

Ivon Marques, 31, appeared before Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’s Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

But the foreigner, in his defence, told the court that he uses the ammunition to make jewellery for a living.

The charge alleged that on July 6, 2019 at Blackwater Landing, North West Region 1 (Barima-Waini) he had in his possession two 9mm spent shells, and a component part of ammunition.

Marques said: “I came to look for a better life, and I make jewelry with those.”

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question, ranks of the Mabaruma Police Station, acting on information they received went to Blackwater Landing, where they made contact with the defendant. A search was carried out on a haversack that the defendant was carrying where the illegal items were found.

The defendant was told of the allegations and cautioned by the ranks, when he reportedly admitted that the spent shells belonged to him.

The ranks then asked the defendant if he was a licence firearm holder, in which he denied. He was then arrested and escorted to Georgetown.

The prosecutor further indicated to the court that the defendant has no legal status in Guyana.

As such, Magistrate McLennan handed down a two-year suspended sentence in relation to this. She further stated that the defendant is to be escorted to the nearest port of exit at the nearest date for deportation.