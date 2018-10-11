Venezuelan jailed for 2 years on gun, ammo possession charges

A Venezuelan national was on Thursday slapped with three charges of gun and ammunition possession when he made his appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Jesus Rodriquez appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and admitted to two of the charges with the aid of an interpreter.

It is alleged that the 27-year-old man on October 7, while in the vicinity of Dukwari Backdam, Cuyuni River, had a .38 revolver without being licenced to carry a firearm.

Another charge stated that on the same day at the same location he had three .38 ammunition in his possession.

The Venezuelan was also charged for having in his possession 17, 9MM rounds of ammunition along with a 9MM Smith and a Wesson semi-automatic pistol.

After admitting to the first two of the three charges, Rodriquez was sentenced to two years jail and fined $50,000 for each offence. The sentences will run concurrently.

For the later charge, he denied having same in his possession and was remanded to prison until October, 24, at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

According to reports, police were called in after sounds of loud gunshots were heard coming from the hotel room in which the accused occupied.

In his defence Rodriquez told the court that he was just celebrating, and it is customary for Venezuelans to fire shots when celebrating.

The man was not represented by legal counsel.