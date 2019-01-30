Venezuelan duo accused of stealing $1.3M worth of items from shop remanded

Two Venezuelans were on Wednesday remanded to prison by Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus after they stood before her charged for robbing a shop of some $1.3M worth of valuables.

The duo, Nelson Perez, 25, and Xavier Lopez, 24, both denied that on January 25, 2019, they committed the act at Chow Landing, Kaikan River.

They reportedly broke and entered the shop belonging to Collin Basil and stole a box of rough rider condoms, 35 pounds of silver, 2 haversacks, 10 packs of food seasoning, a cell phone and a quantity of cigarettes, among other items.

According to the facts of the case, following the robbery, Police received a tip off when they descended on the premises where the men were staying and discovered some of the stolen articles.

As such, they were both taken into Police custody where they were later charged with the present offence.

The men who appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts unrepresented revealed that they were both permitted through the use of immigration forms to stay in Guyana for a three months period.

Bail was objected to by Police Prosecutor, Adonis Innis and as such same was refused by the Acting Chief Magistrates.

The defendants will make their next Court appearance on February 5, 2019, when the matter will continue.