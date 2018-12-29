Venezuelan charged with armed robbery remanded

A 30-year-old Venezuelan national who made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts recently was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after being slapped with charge of armed robbery.

The charge against the Venezuelan National, Asdrodel González Berio alleged that on December 14, 2018 at Maka Point, North West District (Region 1), while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Elroy Bhisnaught of a Yamaha outboard engine and a Nokia cellphone valued at a total of $250,000.

The defendant did not plead to the charge after Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield did not request for a summary disposal into the matter.

He also informed the court that since Berio is not a Guyanese National he does not have a fixed place of abode in Guyana.

As a result, Berio was remanded to prison until February 19, 2019.

The matter was also transferred to the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.