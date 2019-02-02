Venezuela crisis: Opposition supporters host nationwide rallies

Supporters of Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guaidó are gathering for nationwide demonstrations.

Saturday’s protests are intended to ramp up pressure on President Nicolás Maduro to step down and call a snap presidential election.

Mr Guaidó declared himself president last month and was immediately recognised by the US and several Latin American countries.

Russia and China back President Maduro.

Major European countries have given him until Sunday to announce a fresh vote before they join the nations recognising Mr Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president.

Military support is seen as crucial to Mr Maduro’s hold on power. Rallies in honour of his predecessor, the socialist former army colonel Hugo Chavez, have also been taking place on Saturday. (Excerpts from BBC)