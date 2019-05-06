Venezuela crisis: Guaidó ‘considering asking US for military intervention’

[BBC] Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has said he is considering asking the US to launch a military intervention in the embattled country.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nick Bryant, he said he would “evaluate all options” to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Last week he launched a failed attempt to spark a military rebellion and force Mr Maduro out of power.

The president responded by delivering an address from an army base in Caracas, flanked by soldiers.

Mr Guaidó declared himself Venezuela’s interim leader in January. As the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing that Mr Maduro’s re-election last year was illegitimate.

But Mr Maduro – who is backed by Russia, China and the leaders of Venezuela’s military – has refused to cede power.