Venezuela crisis: Border clashes as aid row intensifies

[BBC] At least one person has died and several others have been injured in clashes at Venezuela’s border with Brazil, local media report.

Venezuelan security forces opened fire on a group of people who tried to block them from travelling to the border.

President Nicolás Maduro has closed the country’s border with Brazil amid a row over the delivery of humanitarian aid.

It comes ahead of two rival concerts on Friday on either side of a bridge linking Venezuela and Colombia.

An event being held on the Colombian side will raise money for Venezuela, where the opposition says the lack of basic items has left thousands at risk of dying.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-47329806