Venezuela border controversy: Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs reaffirms US support for a peaceful resolution

The United States Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Ambassador Brian A. Nichols has reaffirmed his country’s support for a peaceful resolution to the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

The US State Department official extended this support via Twitter today. In his post Ambassador Brian A. Nichols stated, “The 1899 arbitral award determined the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela and should be respected unless or until otherwise determined by a competent legal body. The US supports a peaceful resolution to this issue.”

His support comes two days after Guyana Government reiterated its commitment to peaceful resolution of the controversy.

See below full statement from the Guyana Government issued on Sunday, October 2, 2022: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana has noted the Communique issued by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela dated September 30, 2022.The Government of Guyana stands by the statement made by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana before the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2022. In the words of His Excellency President Ali:“In the matter of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – challenged and threatened by Venezuela as it is, we remain – to quote the Secretary General at the opening of the General Debate yesterday – “committed to make the most of every diplomatic tool for the pacific settlement of disputes, as set out in the Charter of the United Nations”.In this case, ‘judicial settlement’ as determined by the Secretary General himself.The world’s nations can be assured that Guyana shall remain true to those peaceful processes and deny every effort to depart from them. The International Court of Justice has already affirmed its jurisdiction in the matter.”