Vendors warned against illegal electricity connection at Kingston Seawall

The Public Works Ministry on Monday said that it is again appealing to vendors along the Kingston Seawall, Georgetown, to desist from illegally connecting electricity to their businesses.

This practice is both unlawful and dangerous, the Ministry said, adding that only recently, it was again forced to confront a vendor who has been committing this act in spite of repeated warnings. The vendor had connected an illegal wire from his stall to the nearby street lamp pole.

Vendors are warned that failure to comply with the law, and stipulations outlined in their lease agreement will hamper future business relations.

Additionally, these illegal connections have been causing malfunctions to the entire circuitry system; causing many lights in the area to prematurely stop working.

The Ministry is urging members of the public to continue to report these and other illegal practices when observed. Let us continue to look out for each other, and be partners in development.

--- ---