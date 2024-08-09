Vendors call for more police presence in Stabroek Market area

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Deputy Commander of Regional Division 4 ‘A’ Superintendent Barker led a team of Police officers and ranks from the division on a Walkabout at Stabroek Market and its immediate environs yesterday morning (Thursday, August 8th, 2024). During the visit, the Police team met and interacted with vendors, shoppers, and other citizens on a number of issues, chief among them being safety and security.

Deputy Commander Barker was accompanied by Superintendent Stephens, Deputy Superintendent Fredericks, Cadet Officer Grandison, Inspector Boyce, Sergeant Hicks, Sergeant Williams, and ranks from the City Constabulary Police, including Asp McInroy, Inspector Bauvegins, and L/Cpl. Henderson.

Vendors and public-spirited citizens raised the following issues and concerns:

– Larceny from the person

– Increase of vagrants/persons of unsound mind around the Stabroek Market area

– Road maintenance

– Morning robberies at the market by persons on motorcycles

– Break-and-Enter of vehicles

– Timely garbage disposal

– Need for better ‘lighting’ facilities

– 18:00hrs deadline for selling goods is too early

– Marking of roads

– Lack of washrooms available for vendors during the day

– Increased police presence needed, especially between the hours of 23:00 hrs and 05:00 hrs

– CCTV cameras needed in the area

– Need for an increase in the presence of plainclothes ranks in and around the market area

