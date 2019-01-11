Vendor placed on $100,000 bail for phone theft

A 44-year-old vendor appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday charged with stealing a midwife’s phone at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Shawn Smith, of Dennis Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

It was stated by Police Prosecutor, Adoni Innis that on January 7, 2019, Kathleen Bristol left the phone valued at $100,000 in her handbag. Upon returning, she realised that the phone was missing. Security guards conducted a search of the defendant and the phone was found in his possession.

Smith did not have legal representation but told the court that on the said day, he was at the Hospital with his pregnant reputed wife and discovered the phone on a nearby bench.

According to the vendor, the phone was found in his possession just a few minutes after he found it.

The Prosecutor further indicated that the defendant was sentenced to one year in prison some time ago after he was convicted at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court of armed robbery.

However, the defendant told the Magistrate that this was his first arraignment. Consequently, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus told the Prosecutor to garner additional information before a sentence is determined.

Smith was released on $100,000 bail, and the matter was adjourned until January 15, 2019.