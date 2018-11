A vendor of Board Street, Charlestown, Georgetown is now being processed for Court after he was found to be in possession of an unlicensed pistol. A vendor of Board Street, Charlestown, Georgetown is now being processed for Court after he was found to be in possession of an unlicensed pistol.

Reports reaching Inews indicate that the 29-year-old man was arrested at his home by ranks who were responding to a domestic violence report.

Inews understands that the said firearm was reportedly loaded with fifteen rounds of ammunition.