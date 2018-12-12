Vendor granted $50,000 bail over alleged possession of ecstacy

A vendor was on Wednesday taken before the Court of Law after she was found in possession of a small quantity of ecstasy last week.

Twenty two-year-old, Tamara Akra of Mocha Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD) stood before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and denied the allegation put to her.

It is being alleged that she, on December 8 2018 at Croal Street, Georgetown had in her possession 10 ecstasy pills weighing 5 grams.

Akra who was represented by Attorney at Law Paul Fung-a-Fat was granted bail in the sum of $50,000.

She is expected to make her second Court appearance on January 9 2019.