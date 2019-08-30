Vendor charged for possession of over 96lbs of ganja

After being busted with a large amount of marijuana at his stall in the Stabroek Market a few days ago, 30-year-old Jason Dundas appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan charged for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Dundas of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) denied that on August 22, 2019 at Corn Hill Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession 43.772 kilograms or (96.5 pounds) of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield detailed that on the day in question, ranks acting on information went to the defendant’s stall and requested to carry out a search.

During the said search, a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana was found wrapped in several parcels hidden in the stall.

After Dundas was cautioned and told of the offence, he reportedly claimed ownership of the illegal drugs.

Prosecutor Mansfield objected to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds of the penalty the charge attracts and the prevalence of the charge.

As such, the Chief Magistrate remanded the defendant to prison until September 25, 2019.