Vendor charged for allegedly attempting to kill girlfriend

Less than one year after being implicated in a $22 million jewellery heist, 32-year-old Trayon Parks reappeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts earlier today, this time slapped with an attempted murder charge.

The Lot 107 Old Road, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident was not required to plead to the allegation which stated that on July 10, 2019 at Bagotstown, EBD he attempted to murder his girlfriend, Cresheia Nero.

Attorney for the accused, Adrian Thompson in a bail application, told the court that his client and the victim, were involved in a fight when Parks in defending himself inflicted stab wounds on the victim.

Nevertheless, the prosecution contended that this was untrue, but rather it was Parks who attacked Nero at her home.

As such, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan remanded the accused to prison until August 5, 2019.