Vendor busted with guns, cash, 5 kilos of cocaine by CANU

A vendor is now in the custody of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) after some five (5) kilograms of cocaine were found in his Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

The man, Andre Singh, was reportedly escorted to his house by the agents on Wednesday night at around 22:30h after they received a tip off.

INews understands that Singh was intercepted at the Kingston Seawall where a search was carried out on his white Toyota Premio motorcar.

It is being reported that two firearms, one pistol and a revolver, were discovered hidden under the seat of the car.

Following this discovery, the ranks escorted him to his Diamond residence where the drugs were reportedly found hidden in a bedroom along with US $5000 and GYD $3M.

Moreover, some thirteen rounds of ammunition were reportedly discovered in another section of the house.

Singh was taken into custody where he is said to be assisting with the investigation.