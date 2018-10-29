Vendor 45, teen charged with assault, abusive language

A 45-year-old vendor and a teen were on Monday granted bail by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman after they were both slapped with separate charges of assault and abusive language when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Shontel Williams of Public Road, Kitty admitted to the allegations after it was read to her.

The first charge stated that on October 23, 2018, at Lombard Street, Georgetown she unlawfully assaulted Tiffany Hamilton.

Another charge alleged that on the said date and location she made use of abusive language towards Hamilton.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Tiffany Hamilton of ‘B’ Field Sophia was charged for unlawfully assaulting Shontel Williams with intent to cause her actual bodily harm, along with using abusive language towards Williams on the aforementioned date and location.

Hamilton denied both charges.

Williams in an explanation to the court said that she didn’t assault nor use abusive language against Hamilton. After listening to her explanation Magistrate Latchman entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris made no objections to bail being granted.

Both Williams and Hamilton were granted bail in the sum of $50,000, and the matters were adjourned until November 9, 2018.