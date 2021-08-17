Vehicle stolen during armed robbery at Victoria recovered

Police officers, acting on information received, today visited a location at Drill Access Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) where they recovered the vehicle which was stolen during an armed robbery committed on Monday.

The white Toyota Fielder wagon was discovered with its rearview mirrors and music player missing.

The vehicle belongs to a 60-year-old taxi driver of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) who was robbed by an armed man posing as a passenger.

Reports indicated that the passenger had joined the victim’s taxi from Parika in the company of a female to journey to Georgetown.

Upon their arrival in Georgetown, the driver was directed to several locations including stops at Alberttown and Sophia before the suspect finally requested to be taken to Golden Grove, then to Victoria.

Upon arrival at Victoria, the suspect entered a yard and then returned to the car where he pointed a gun towards the driver and ordered him to exit the car.

The victim was allegedly told to be quiet or he would be shot. As such, he complied and handed over his valuables before being lashed to his right ear with the gun.

The suspect then confiscated the victim’s car and drove away.

No arrests have been made but the investigations are ongoing.