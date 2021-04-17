Vehicle set on fire in Providence

The Guyana Police Force is investigating where a vehicle was found on fire along the Green Field Access Road (StadiumRoad), Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The discovery was made at around 21:15h Friday night.

Police said ranks from Regional Division 4(B) were on patrol duty when they observed a white Toyota Spacio vehicle on fire on the Green Field Access Road.

The Fire Service was summoned and a water tender from the Diamond Fire Station went into action and extinguished the fire but by then the motor car was completely burned.

The scene was processed and no casualty reported.

Checks were made for CCTV cameras in the area to aid in the ongoing investigation.

INews was told that the vehicle had no registration plate at the time it was found.