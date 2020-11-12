Vast reduction in Covid-19 cases at Kwebanna – Health Ministry

The medical team stationed in Kwebanna, Barima-Waini (Region One), has reported a vast reduction in COVID-19 cases in the community, which had been locked down since October 25, 2020.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, said over the last three weeks there has been a steady reduction in active cases.

“You recall about two weeks ago we had about 62 cases in Kwebanna, that has now been reduced to 39 cases and we expect for that to drop further. The surrounding communities, we’ve seen a number of cases but we’ve been monitoring them. We feel it’s stable.”

The Minister made these disclosures during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update with DPI.

Meanwhile the situation in Manawarin and Waramuri does not require a lockdown at this time.

“So far, we have had really mild cases and the medical team has been working with those persons to ensure everything is okay with them. We have less than 20 cases. The medical team assigned to that area continues to monitor, so we do not envisage any lockdown for the surrounding communities,” Dr Anthony was quoted by DPI as saying.

Additionally, a second doctor has been dispatched to St. Cuthbert’s Mission to strengthen the medical team already on the ground.

“We’ve added another doctor and that person would have been there from yesterday. We continue to monitor residents, continue to do testing as well. Yesterday we took off an additional set of swabs, and as of today we now have about 145 cases of COVID-19 in St Cuthbert’s Mission,” Dr Anthony added.

Minister Anthony said he expects more positive diagnoses as more tests are conducted. To mitigate this, movement within the community has been restricted.

The restrictions are being enforced by the Police and representatives of the Civil Defence Commission, with support from the Village Council and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.