Valentine’s love: Charles and Monix never let the flames burn out

By: Alva Solomon

They met at church more than 15 years ago and today, husband and wife Charles and Monix Hetemeyer continue to build on their relationship, placing their strong Christian beliefs before them and acts of togetherness as the main ingredients of their fruitful relationship.

According to Monix, the couple is still intrigued by each other and she pointed out that every day they still learn new things about each other. “Charlie once told me that’s one of the things he loves about me is that there’s still more to learn about me. Never let the flames go out! Ever!! Love on each other hard. When you’re married, it is like you have your person. He is yours, and you are his,” Monix pointed out. She reiterated that they always place the Almighty at the helm of their relationship.

“Nothing fails when God is the centre. Nothing becomes too hard because there’s nothing too hard for God,” she said.

Recounting their early moments together, the couple said that they met at church in their hometown of New Amsterdam in Berbice, a few months prior to 2007. Charles was the youth leader of the church at the time. “I was smitten by him, “Monix admitted.

She said that she had some fondness for Charles for quite some time but she wasn’t sure if he had an interest in her. Charles, on the other hand, viewed Monix as an avid sister in the church who he had much respect for, a trend which continues today. But he too was nervous about making an approach.

Then one day, the young lady decided that she needed to tell Charles how she felt and the rest is history. “I thought if the feelings were not reciprocated, I would get some closure,” she said of those embryonic days of their relationship. “I told him, and he said that he had liked me for a while now but was waiting for the perfect moment to let me know,” she said, a point in time which still warms her heart to this day.

Charles can be described as a one-day-at a time partner and according to Monix, he never rushes things. “He is one of the most patient men I know,” she added. From that nervous point in their relationship, the two started dating for some two years and in July 2007, they decided that the time was ripe to tie the knot. “Anyone would tell you that I have always liked Charlie, and so, for me, this was it, and I did not doubt that this was the man I’d spend the rest of my life with,” Monix said confidently.

The couple has two beautiful children and Monix, who is an educator and entrepreneur, pointed out that their faith is an essential ingredient of their relationship. Strong support for each other is also vital. The two are always drawn to each other and this, she added, is the sole factor that keeps them together.

Like most relationships, there are times where things are not as smooth as one may wish. But the couple always relies on their faith and belief in the Almighty. “I’m not saying we don’t have difficult moments or even moments when we would have questioned if we were right for each other, but God has always been faithful to us. It is quite strange how things happen, but in times when Charlie felt like he couldn’t go on, God caused me to be strong for the both of us,” Monix said.

On the other hand, when she feels down, she would call upon the Almighty for guidance and love. The couple said that they are always honest with each other and their advice to young couples is to always make this the best policy. “When there’s an argument, miscommunication, or disagreement, always talk it out,” Charles added.

Sometimes persons would underestimate the simplicity of just talking, he added, but according to him, they realised that “when we talk, we express things that we didn’t even know were there. We are then able to deal with it. Do not let things fester. Do things together.”

“We pray together, have deep conversations about God’s word and life. It is awesome that after so many years, there are still things to learn about each other,” Monix said. She believes that as long as they have life and good health, their relationship will continue to evolve.