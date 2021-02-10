Vaccination of healthcare workers likely to begin tomorrow – Minister

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has announced that the Guyana Government will begin its Covid-19 vaccine rollout tomorrow, targeting healthcare workers from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and those attached at the Ocean View facility.

Guyana today received 3000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from Barbados. The 3000 doses will go towards 1500 people, since two doses are required per person.

“Tomorrow, we will have an exercise. We will get the persons from the Georgetown Hospital and those in charge of the Ocean View facility. So, we will start with those persons,” the Health Minister told reporters shortly after the arrival of the vaccines at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport this afternoon.

“If they don’t want it, that’s fine but we want to make sure that they have an option to get it,” the Minister added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to officially greenlight the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow.

“The expert committee on vaccines met yesterday and has greenlighted the AstraZeneca vaccine. So, WHO is going to put it as one of the vaccines under emergency use listing and that will happen tomorrow,” the Minister said.

President Dr Irfaan Ali has since thanked the Government of Barbados for their generous donation to Guyana.

The Head of State said in the coming days and weeks, Guyana will be in receipt of various tranches of vaccines.