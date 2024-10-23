“Utter falsehood” – Nandlall on claims that juveniles cannot be charged or investigated

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall on Tuesday evening debunked claims that juveniles cannot be investigated or charged for criminal conduct. Some people have claimed that recent reforms to the Juvenile Justice Act removed this provision but the AG said that is “utter falsehood.”

Speaking during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News’ he said “juveniles who come in conflict with the law are answerable under the Act and can be charged. They can be detained, they can be prosecuted and can be convicted.”

He pointed out that amendments to the Act simply changed the regime through which the underage individuals can be charged or accused.

“There is no immunity from investigation, charge and/or prosecution,” Nandlall added.

As such, he is warning cops to desist from telling citizens this falsehood and to proceed with their duties.

In 2022, the National Assembly has passed amendments to the Juvenile Justice Act.

At the time, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, had noted that the amendments are intended to make the courts’ work more efficient.

